Tata Curvv Dark Edition: Details Emerge Before Launch

Tata Motors has teased the arrival of the Curvv Dark Edition, but we have the inside scoop on this stylish new variant.Staying true to the Dark lineage, the Curvv will be draped in 'Glossy Carbon Black' exterior finish, displaying the signature #Dark emblem on the front fender.

Inside, expect a fully blacked-out cabin, complete with #Dark motifs subtly embossed on the front seat headrests, enhancing the sporty ambience. The feature list remains generous, mirroring the higher-spec models with a 12.5-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, digital instrument cluster, powered driver seat, and wireless charging.

Crucially, the Curvv Dark will be available on the Accomplished S and Accomplished+ ADAS trims, offering both petrol and diesel engine choices, coupled with manual and automatic transmission options. We expect the Curvv Dark edition to carry a premium of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35,000 over the standard variants translating to a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 16.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

