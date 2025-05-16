Tata Curvv CNG Spied Testing

In yet another series of powertrain diversification, Tata is now set to offer more options with the Curvv. Already offered in petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains, a wrapped CNG test mule was recently spied in Pune. The coupe-SUV was not subjected to emission tests, given that no such equipment was seen. It may have been undergoing road tests and internal component evaluation.

As with other Tata iCNG cars, we do not expect cosmetic overhauls, barring the addition of new badges and CNG-related information on the instrument cluster. The 18-inch alloys may get changed aero inserts. The CNG kit will most likely be paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor, a pattern that bears similarities with that of the Nexon. Given that the Altroz Facelift and the Harrier.ev are in the pipeline, the Tata Curvv CNG may launch sometime around the festive season.

Photo courtesy: CarWale

Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv | Curvv CNG | Tata Curvv CNG