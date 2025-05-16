    Recently Viewed
            Tata Curvv CNG Spied Testing

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 16 May 2025,13:53 PM IST

            In yet another series of powertrain diversification, Tata is now set to offer more options with the Curvv. Already offered in petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains, a wrapped CNG test mule was recently spied in Pune. The coupe-SUV was not subjected to emission tests, given that no such equipment was seen. It may have been undergoing road tests and internal component evaluation.

            As with other Tata iCNG cars, we do not expect cosmetic overhauls, barring the addition of new badges and CNG-related information on the instrument cluster. The 18-inch alloys may get changed aero inserts. The CNG kit will most likely be paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor, a pattern that bears similarities with that of the Nexon. Given that the Altroz Facelift and the Harrier.ev are in the pipeline, the Tata Curvv CNG may launch sometime around the festive season.

            Photo courtesy: CarWale

            Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater Spied Testing in India

            Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater Spied Testing in India

            By Jay Shah05/16/2025 10:50:54

            An unwrapped Volkswagen Tayron has been recently spied testing on Indian roads. It is poised to fill the void left by the discontinued Tiguan Allspace, with a launch anticipated sometime in 2026.

            Citroen C3 CNG Launched in India at Rs. 7.16 Lakh

            Citroen C3 CNG Launched in India at Rs. 7.16 Lakh

            By Jay Shah05/16/2025 10:33:29

            Citroen C3 has been launched with a CNG kit for Rs. 7.16 lakh, ex-showroom. In collaboration with Lovato, this factory-sanctioned conversion commands a premium of Rs. 93,000 over the standard petrol variants.

            New Mahindra Platform, Products for CY26

            New Mahindra Platform, Products for CY26

            By Dwij Bhandut05/15/2025 15:45:22

            Mahindra Born Electric and ICE cars are expected launch soon.

            2025 Tata Altroz Unveiled

            2025 Tata Altroz Unveiled

            By Jay Shah05/14/2025 20:32:34

            Tata Motors has injected a fresh dose of modernity into its hatchback contender, the Altroz, with a comprehensive The facelifted model will be available in a five-variant lineup: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S.

            Mercedes Cars to Get 2-phase Price Hike in India

            Mercedes Cars to Get 2-phase Price Hike in India

            By Dwij Bhandut05/14/2025 16:53:51

            The Mercedes Maybach S 680 will take the heaviest hit.

            All Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars Get 6 Standard Airbags

            All Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars Get 6 Standard Airbags

            By Jay Shah05/13/2025 15:41:43

            Maruti Suzuki has announced the standardisation of six airbags as a crucial safety feature for Wagon R, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco models.

            All Popular Cars