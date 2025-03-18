    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Cars to Get Expensive from April 2025

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 18 March 2025,16:28 PM IST

            Tata Motors has announced that the ex-showroom prices of its passenger range and electric vehicles will be hiked from April 2025. The quantum of the increase has not been mentioned by the Indian carmaker, and is expected to be known in the coming months.

            The brand states that the price adjustment is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs, and the extent of the hike will vary depending on the model and variant.

            Tata Motors recently launched the 2025 Tiago and the Tiago EV with new features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Mechanically, both cars remain the same, and have a starting price of Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

            Tata

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia India Announces 3 Per Cent Price Hike, Effective April 2025

            Kia India Announces 3 Per Cent Price Hike, Effective April 2025

            By Dwij Bhandut03/19/2025 10:19:04

            This hike would be Kia Corp's second revision for India in 2025.

            Tata Cars to Get Expensive from April 2025

            Tata Cars to Get Expensive from April 2025

            By Jay Shah03/18/2025 16:28:58

            All Tata cars to get a price revision from April 2025.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Test Unit Spied ahead of India Launch

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Test Unit Spied ahead of India Launch

            By Dwij Bhandut03/18/2025 14:10:36

            Volkswagen Golf GTI will be launched in the coming months in India as a CBU

            Citroen C3, Basalt Dark Editions Teased: Launch Imminent

            Citroen C3, Basalt Dark Editions Teased: Launch Imminent

            By Dwij Bhandut03/18/2025 10:30:12

            Citroen C3, Basalt Dark may command a premium of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 40,000

            Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Introduced

            Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Introduced

            By Jay Shah03/17/2025 15:40:54

            Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition launched at a premium of Rs. 49,999.

            Mahindra XUV700 Ebony launched at Rs. 19.64 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 Ebony launched at Rs. 19.64 lakh

            By Jay Shah03/17/2025 13:36:19

            Mahindra XUV700 Ebony gets black treatment inside out.

            Maruti Suzuki to Hike Car Prices by up to 4 Per Cent from April 2025

            Maruti Suzuki to Hike Car Prices by up to 4 Per Cent from April 2025

            By Dwij Bhandut03/17/2025 11:11:39

            Maruti Suzuki cited operational costs and inflated operational expenses contributing to overall price hikes

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 6.00 - 7.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 4.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 48.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            ₹ 2.49 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars