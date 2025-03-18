Tata Cars to Get Expensive from April 2025

Tata Motors has announced that the ex-showroom prices of its passenger range and electric vehicles will be hiked from April 2025. The quantum of the increase has not been mentioned by the Indian carmaker, and is expected to be known in the coming months.

The brand states that the price adjustment is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs, and the extent of the hike will vary depending on the model and variant.

Tata Motors recently launched the 2025 Tiago and the Tiago EV with new features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Mechanically, both cars remain the same, and have a starting price of Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

