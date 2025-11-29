Tata and Red Bull Join Forces; First Harrier EV Stunt Video Incoming

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has announced a new collaboration with Red Bull India, marking the beginning of a series of high-energy adventure challenges featuring the brand’s electric SUVs. The partnership aims to bring together Tata’s growing EV lineup and Red Bull’s global roster of extreme-sports athletes for stunts that push both machine and human capability.

The first stunt centres around the Harrier.ev, touted as India’s most powerful homegrown electric SUV. In the upcoming video, the SUV takes on a demanding off-road challenge alongside Red Bull’s Lebanese drifting legend Abdo “Dado” Feghali, a Guinness World Record holder for the longest drift and one of the most recognised names in rallying and drift motorsport. The full stunt video will be released across digital platforms in the coming days.

Tata says this partnership reflects a shared ethos of innovation and boundary-pushing performance. Speaking about the collaboration, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, stated that joining forces with Red Bull allows both brands to showcase their strengths - technology, design, and performance on one side, and world-class athletic skill on the other.

Feghali, who has previously tackled steep mountain terrain in the Harrier EV during the Elephant Rock challenge, described the SUV’s abilities as “a new benchmark for electric SUVs in India”. The partnership between Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Red Bull India is expected to result in more such adventure-focused content, each featuring extreme challenges designed to spotlight capability, precision and strength of Tata’s EV portfolio.

