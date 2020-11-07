Tata Altroz XM plus variant launched; priced at Rs 6.60 lakh

Jay Shah Saturday 07 November 2020, 12:59 PM

Tata has introduced a new XM+ variant of the Altroz in India priced at Rs 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new variant sits between the XM and XT variants and is priced Rs 30,000 more than the lower XM trim. It’s available with the petrol engine option in manual and AMT gearbox.

For the added price, the feature highlights of the new XM+ trim include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity, steering mounted controls, voice alerts, voice command recognition, bigger 16-inch steel rims with redesigned wheel covers and a remote foldable key. It is offered in four color options - High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Avenue White and Midtown Grey.

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “In alignment with our New Forever philosophy of maintaining the momentum of consistently bringing new and exciting products to our customers, we are delighted to announce the launch of the XM+ variant of the Altroz. With the Altroz, we have not only raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment, but also created a new benchmark for safety in the industry. We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price.”

The Altroz marked the Indian car manufacturer’s entry in the premium hatchback segment in January this year. The Altroz also comes with a five-star GNCAP safety rating. Tata Motors has been showing steady growth in the sales chart with 79 percent increase in year-on-year sales. The Altroz is offered with 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit where the former produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque while the latter is good for 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual transmission.