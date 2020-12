Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant launch likely next month

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 24 December 2020, 18:55 PM

New Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz turbo variant is expected to make its debut next month. The company will be hosting an event related to the Altroz on 13 January, 2021 and the brand could announce the prices of the turbo-petrol variant of the premium hatchback.

Tata is likely to offer the Altroz turbo only in the higher trims, and, upon launch, it will rival the new Hyundai i20 , Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Honda Jazz , and the Volkswagen Polo . The model might arrive with a new colour known as Marina Blue, as test-mules of the model have been spotted sporting the same paint job.

The Tata Altroz is currently offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The company will soon add another option in the range of powertrains with the introduction of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill. The latter is capable of producing 110bhp and 150Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is expected to be available as standard while a DCT unit could be offered as an option.