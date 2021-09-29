Tata Altroz surpasses one lakh units production milestone

Tata Motors has achieved yet another feat with its passenger vehicles. This time it’s the Altroz premium hatchback that has surpassed the one lakh units production milestone within 20 months of its launch in the country. The 1,00,000th unit of the Altroz rolled off from the production plant of the carmaker in Pune yesterday.

Tata Altroz was the first model in the brand’s lineup to be built on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. The second model to utilise the architecture will be the upcoming Punch micro-SUV, details of which can be read here. In March 2021, Tata Motors registered the highest sales of the Altroz with 7,550 units sold.

The feature highlights of the Altroz include automatic projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, cruise control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear aircon vents, leatherette upholstery, and a reverse parking camera. The Altroz is also the only car in the segment with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. To read our driving impressions of the Tata Altroz, click here.

Speaking on this impressive achievement, Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “We are pleased to share that we have crossed a major milestone during these challenging times and are grateful for the constant support and loyalty of our customers and partners. The Altroz occupies a pride of place in our New Forever range offering a wide variety of options in the premium hatchback segment. With multiple achievements in its kitty, the Altroz reflects true international standards of safety, design, performance and overall experience. The feat of 1,00,000th rollout today, is yet another testament to success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like premium hatchback.”

Tata Altroz ₹ 5.84 Lakh Onwards

