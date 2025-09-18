Tata Altroz secures 5-star Bharat NCAP rating

The Tata Altroz has achieved a five star safety rating in Bharat NCAP tests, becoming the only hatchback in India to earn the top score across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains. It scored 29.65/32 points for adult occupant protection and 44.9/49 for child occupant protection, reaffirming its position as the country’s safest hatchback.

Built on Tata’s ALFA architecture, the Altroz features reinforced crumple zones and comes with six airbags, electronic stability program, ISOFIX mounts, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, TPMS, SOS assistance, rain-sensing wipers, and LED fog lamps with cornering function.

The cabin is equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen by Harman, full-digital instrument cluster, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 65W fast charging, air purifier with express cooling, and iRA connected car tech. Soft-touch surfaces, ambient lighting, and lounge-like rear seats add to the premium appeal.

The Altroz continues to be the only premium hatchback offering petrol, diesel, and twin-cylinder iCNG options, paired with manual, AMT, and DCA gearboxes, making it a versatile option in the segment.

