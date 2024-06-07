Tata Altroz Racer launched in India; prices start at Rs. 9.49 lakh

Launched in India

After a 1.5-year wait, the Tata Altroz Racer has finally been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 9.49 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). It is available in three variants, across three colour options and only with a three-pedal powertrain option.

Turbo power

The ‘racer’ in the Tata Altroz Racer is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 118bhp/170Nm and at present is only offered with a six-speed manual. This is the same engine offered with the Nexon petrol turbo and in the case of the latter, you also get a seven-speed DCT.

Design and feature highlights

The exterior upgrades include black wheels, racing stripes on the bonnet, and Racer badges on the sides. You can have the car in three colours - orange, grey, and white. The concept car had different wheels but the one that’s gone into production are the standard wheels painted in black.

The biggest change is inside where Tata has upgraded the feature list with a bigger touchscreen, a new digital cluster, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and a 360-degree camera package. These are all features that will come to the standard Altroz a little bit down the line. Then, the cabin is an all-black affair with the same white stripes as those on the bonnet and the roof.

Competition and pricing

Tata is making its third try in the ‘hot’ hatchback segment after the Indica Vista D90 and the Tiago JTP, and it is up against one very formidable rival in the form of the Hyundai i20 N Line. We will be driving the car next week and if you have any questions regarding the same for us, you can drop them on our social media channels.

Tata Altroz Racer prices (Introductory ex-showroom)

Tata Altroz Racer R1- Rs. 9.49 lakh

Tata Altroz Racer R2-Rs. 10.49 lakh

Tata Altroz Racer R3- Rs. 10.99 lakh

Tata | Altroz | Tata Altroz | Altroz Racer R2