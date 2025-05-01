Tata Altroz facelift to be launched in India on 22 May

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the facelifted iteration of its Altroz hatchback, with prices slated to be announced on 22 May. The updated model will get a comprehensive exterior refresh and substantial interior revisions.

Externally, the Altroz facelift will sport a revised front fascia characterised by an updated grille, sleeker LED headlamps with repositioned DRLs, new alloy wheel designs, and a redesigned rear profile.

Inside, the Altroz facelift will showcase Tata's new signature two-spoke steering wheel, complete with an illuminated logo. Key cabin enhancements will include a larger infotainment touchscreen featuring a fresh user interface, an updated instrument panel, and a redesigned dashboard layout incorporating revised AC vents.

In terms of features, the updated Altroz is expected to boast several new additions, potentially including electrical adjustments for the driver's seat, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Under the hood, the Altroz facelift is likely to retain its existing engine options - 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Notably, the naturally aspirated petrol variant is also expected to be offered with a twin CNG cylinder kit.

