            Tata Altroz facelift to be launched in India on 22 May

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 01 May 2025,10:44 AM IST

            Tata Motors is preparing to launch the facelifted iteration of its Altroz hatchback, with prices slated to be announced on 22 May. The updated model will get a comprehensive exterior refresh and substantial interior revisions.

            Externally, the Altroz facelift will sport a revised front fascia characterised by an updated grille, sleeker LED headlamps with repositioned DRLs, new alloy wheel designs, and a redesigned rear profile.

            Inside, the Altroz facelift will showcase Tata's new signature two-spoke steering wheel, complete with an illuminated logo. Key cabin enhancements will include a larger infotainment touchscreen featuring a fresh user interface, an updated instrument panel, and a redesigned dashboard layout incorporating revised AC vents.

            In terms of features, the updated Altroz is expected to boast several new additions, potentially including electrical adjustments for the driver's seat, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

            Under the hood, the Altroz facelift is likely to retain its existing engine options - 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Notably, the naturally aspirated petrol variant is also expected to be offered with a twin CNG cylinder kit.

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Altroz facelift to be launched in India on 22 May

            By Jay Shah05/01/2025 10:44:23

            Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus to Undergo Recall over Seatbelt QC Issue

            Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus to Undergo Recall over Seatbelt QC Issue

            By Dwij Bhandut04/30/2025 23:25:57

            Volkswagen is yet to make an official recall announcement.

            Voluntary Recalls for Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq

            Voluntary Recalls for Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq

            By Dwij Bhandut04/30/2025 21:05:39

            The Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, and the Kushaq have been recalled in light of safety hazards.

            Maruti e Vitara Launch Postponed

            Maruti e Vitara Launch Postponed

            By Dwij Bhandut04/29/2025 20:14:50

            The e Vitara will get two battery pack options, viz. 49kWh and 61kWh.

            MY25 BYD Seal Launched at Rs. 41 Lakh

            MY25 BYD Seal Launched at Rs. 41 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut04/29/2025 20:01:39

            The 2025 BYD Seal can be booked for a token of Rs. 1.25 lakh.

            Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched at Rs. 69.50 Lakh

            Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched at Rs. 69.50 Lakh

            By Jay Shah04/29/2025 12:22:29

            JLR India has just dropped the curtain on the 2025 model year pricing for the Range Rover Evoque, and the luxury SUV is now priced at Rs.69.50 lakh for both its petrol and diesel iterations.

            Kia Reaches Production Milestone: 15 Lakh Units Surpassed

            Kia Reaches Production Milestone: 15 Lakh Units Surpassed

            By Dwij Bhandut04/28/2025 16:53:42

            Kia Seltos takes a bigger chunk of the pie, with over 7 lakh units produced.

            All Popular Cars