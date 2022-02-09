Tata Altroz Dark range expanded with two new variants

Tata Motors is celebrating two years of the Altroz hatchback in India with the addition of two new variants. The Altroz hatchback is now available in XT Diesel Dark and XZ+ Diesel Dark with introductory prices starting from at Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

The existing variants in the Dark range comprise XZ+ in 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre i-Turbo petrol. With the Dark edition now offered across all three powertrains, the Altroz Dark now includes features such as Cosmo Black exterior shade, 16-inch black alloy wheels, the '#Dark' emblem, and Granite Black theme for the interior. Other notable features of the Altroz Dark are perforated leatherette seats, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a tyre pressure monitoring system, brake sway control, and rear headrests. To know more about the Tata Altroz Dark edition, click here.

The Tata Altroz Dark edition is available in 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. All the engines are mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Commenting on this occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “The Altroz has created its own mark in the premium hatchback market with more than 1.2 lakh happy owners. With over 20 per cent market share (YTD) in its segment, it has been very popular amongst customers. The addition of the #DARK to its portfolio last year further enhanced its style quotient. The Altroz offers true international standards of safety, design and performance and has played an important role in enhancing our New Forever range. We would like to celebrate the brand’s second anniversary with our customers with these product extensions, making it more accessible and offering exciting feature updates.”

