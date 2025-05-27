    Recently Viewed
            Tata Altroz ARAI-certified Mileage Figures Revealed

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 27 May 2025,11:11 AM IST

            Tata Motors recently launched the facelifted Altroz, with introductory prices at Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This updated premium hatchback continues to offer a variety of powertrain options, and we now know the official mileage figures.

            Under the hood, the Altroz facelift retains its powertrain versatility, featuring a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired with a CNG kit.

            Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, an AMT, or a six-speed DCT unit. For those keen on efficiency, Tata claims the CNG version delivers an impressive 26.90 km/kg, while the diesel variant boasts 23.60 kmpl.

            The 2025 Altroz facelift can be had in seven variants including Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S.

            Tata Altroz
            TataAltroz ₹ 6.89 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Altroz | Tata Altroz

            All Popular Cars