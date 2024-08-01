Skoda’s new compact SUV name to be revealed soon

Skoda India announced a new compact SUV for the Indian market, which is set to debut in early 2025. While announcing, the automaker ran a contest where it asked the participants to guess the name of the SUV. And now, the nomenclature of the upcoming Skoda SUV is all set to be revealed on 21 August, 2024.

This new product will have a name starting with ‘K’ and ending with ‘Q’ similar to that of the Kushaq and Kodiaq. Moreover, the model will make use of the Kushaq’s 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine capable of producing 114bhp and 175Nm of peak torque while being mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit.

The Skoda’s newest compact SUV, which will make its debut next year will be positioned below the Kushaq. With this positioning, the SUV will compete against the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO in the compact SUV segment. Additionally, the model is expected to be priced competitively to attract maximum sales volume.

