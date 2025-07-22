Skoda, Volkswagen Recall over 1,800 Cars Over Rear Seatbelt Defect

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Limited has issued a second recall this year affecting five of its India‑manufactured models - Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kylaq, and Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus due to issues with rear seatbelt assemblies.

The recall covers 1,821 units produced between December 2021 and May 2025, according to SIAM data. It highlights two fault. A potential crack in the metal frame base of the belt assembly and incorrect partsfitted in some vehicles.

Specifically, the recall affects 860 Skoda units (Kushaq, Slavia, Kylaq) and 961 Volkswagen units (Taigun, Virtus). Imported Volkswagen models, such as the Golf GTI and Tiguan R‑Line, are not affected.

Owners will be contacted by dealerships and invited to visit service centres, where the rear seatbelt assemblies will be inspected and replaced at no cost. Customers may also check their vehicle’s VIN via the Skoda and Volkswagen recall portals.

This follows a previous recall in April–May 2025, which covered over 47,000 units of the same models for similar rear seatbelt issues.

