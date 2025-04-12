Skoda Vision 7s-based eSUV Tipped for 2026 Launch

Skoda has a seven-seater electric SUV launch on the charts for mid-2026. Derived from the Vision 7s Concept, the upcoming eSUV will be the brand’s largest car and likely rival the Kia EV9. The unnamed eSUV will be the fifth model in Skoda’s EV fleet.

The new Skoda eSUV is set to follow the ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, something seen in the Epic and Elroq crossovers. We expect a pair slim and connected headlights, doing away with split projector ones. The indicators should get a separate top bar.

While official details of the upcoming eSUV are lacking, we expect internal features in the form of a large touchscreen on the dashboard, bearing similarities with the Enyaq. Since it is derived from the Vision 7s Concept, we expect it to get an 89kWh battery pack and 600km WLTP range.

