Skoda to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

Skoda India will levy a price hike of up to three per cent across its portfolio from 1 January, 2026. All models including Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq, and Superb will get a price bump except the newly launched Kylaq. The brand states that rising input and operational costs necessitate this adjustment.

The Kylaq will only get a price hike after it reaches the 33,333 bookings milestone. The compact SUV has a starting price of Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and is equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable and cooled front seats, electric sunroof, and auto-dimming IRVM.

The Kylaq rivals the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. It can be had with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

