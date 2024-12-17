    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Skoda to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 17 December 2024,20:44 PM IST

            Skoda India will levy a price hike of up to three per cent across its portfolio from 1 January, 2026. All models including Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq, and Superb will get a price bump except the newly launched Kylaq. The brand states that rising input and operational costs necessitate this adjustment.

            The Kylaq will only get a price hike after it reaches the 33,333 bookings milestone. The compact SUV has a starting price of Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and is equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable and cooled front seats, electric sunroof, and auto-dimming IRVM.

            The Kylaq rivals the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. It can be had with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Skoda Slavia
            SkodaSlavia ₹ 10.49 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Superb | Skoda Superb | Skoda Kodiaq | Kodiaq | Skoda Slavia | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq | Slavia

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New Skoda Enyaq design sketches revealed

            New Skoda Enyaq design sketches revealed

            By Jay Shah12/18/2024 11:51:21

            Skoda has revealed the first set of design sketches of the new Enyaq.

            Skoda to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

            Skoda to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

            By Jay Shah12/17/2024 20:44:44

            All Skoda cars to get expensive by three per cent from 1 January, 2025.

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves silver jubilee milestone

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves silver jubilee milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/17/2024 17:43:53

            The Wagon R is available with a 1.2-litre petrol and also a 1.0-litre petrol

            Urban Cruier is Toyota’s new budget EV; India launch in 2025

            Urban Cruier is Toyota’s new budget EV; India launch in 2025

            By Desirazu Venkat12/16/2024 18:44:44

            The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to be launched in India in Q2 of FY 2026

            Kia Syros unofficial bookings open

            Kia Syros unofficial bookings open

            By Jay Shah12/16/2024 11:58:42

            Kia Syros unofficial bookings open for Rs. 21,000.

            Skoda Kylaq unlocks 10,000 units booked milestone

            Skoda Kylaq unlocks 10,000 units booked milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/15/2024 14:26:34

            The automaker launched the car in India in November with a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh

            Kia Syros new details revealed!

            Kia Syros new details revealed!

            By Jay Shah12/15/2024 09:54:56

            New teaser video reveals design and features of upcoming Kia Syros SUV.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG Mifa 9

            MG Mifa 9

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars