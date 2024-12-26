Skoda to feature three new cars at Bharat Mobility Expo

Skoda’s Bharat Mobility Expo stall will feature three new cars for the Indian market of which two will be launched over the course of 2025. At the motor show, it will display the new Skoda Superb as well as the new Skoda Kodiaq of which the latter has already been spotted testing in India.

New Skoda Superb

The next-gen Skoda Superb was revealed in the second half of 2023 and features an evolutionary design in addition to becoming longer and wider than the current generation car. It is expected to be offered with petrol power and could possibly also get a hybrid option. The automaker has hinted that it is expected to come via the CBU route and in limited numbers.

New Skoda Kodiaq

This will be the main premium vehicle for Skoda is expected to be launched in the first half of FY 2026. It will be assembled at Skoda’s Aurangabad plant and like the current vehicle will be offered the automaker’s 2.0-litre petrol and AWD. Further down the road we could also see Kodiaq RS being brought to India in limited numbers.

Octavia RS

The third car on our list is the latest generation Skoda Octavia RS which the automaker has confirmed will be a showstopper and is unlikely to launch the car. However, the Octavia RS has sold out every time Skoda has launched it in the last decade and thus we expect a surprise price announcement during the unveiling.

