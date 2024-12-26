    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Skoda to feature three new cars at Bharat Mobility Expo

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 26 December 2024,15:51 PM IST

            Skoda’s Bharat Mobility Expo stall will feature three new cars for the Indian market of which two will be launched over the course of 2025. At the motor show, it will display the new Skoda Superb as well as the new Skoda Kodiaq of which the latter has already been spotted testing in India.

            New Skoda Superb

            The next-gen Skoda Superb was revealed in the second half of 2023 and features an evolutionary design in addition to becoming longer and wider than the current generation car. It is expected to be offered with petrol power and could possibly also get a hybrid option. The automaker has hinted that it is expected to come via the CBU route and in limited numbers.

            New Skoda Kodiaq

            This will be the main premium vehicle for Skoda is expected to be launched in the first half of FY 2026. It will be assembled at Skoda’s Aurangabad plant and like the current vehicle will be offered the automaker’s 2.0-litre petrol and AWD. Further down the road we could also see Kodiaq RS being brought to India in limited numbers.

            Octavia RS

            The third car on our list is the latest generation Skoda Octavia RS which the automaker has confirmed will be a showstopper and is unlikely to launch the car. However, the Octavia RS has sold out every time Skoda has launched it in the last decade and thus we expect a surprise price announcement during the unveiling.

            Skoda Superb
            SkodaSuperb ₹ 54.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Superb | Skoda Superb | New Kodiaq | Skoda New Kodiaq

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MG Cyberster specifications revealed; to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            MG Cyberster specifications revealed; to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Jay Shah12/26/2024 09:06:42

            Ahead of Bharat Mobility Expo launch, the specifications of MG Cyberster have been revealed.

            Tata Curvv Petrol Manual: Claimed mileage vs Real-world mileage

            Tata Curvv Petrol Manual: Claimed mileage vs Real-world mileage

            By Jay Shah12/26/2024 08:41:49

            We test the real-world mileage of Tata Curvv Petrol Manual

            New-generation Maruti Dzire CNG spotted at dealership

            New-generation Maruti Dzire CNG spotted at dealership

            By Desirazu Venkat12/24/2024 20:15:15

            The Maruti Dzire CNG is available in the VXi and ZXi variants

            Maruti achieves new production milestone

            Maruti achieves new production milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/23/2024 19:10:11

            The two millionth car was an Ertiga produced in Manesar

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India launch on 9 January

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India launch on 9 January

            By Jay Shah12/23/2024 14:03:51

            Mercedes-Benz India will launch the EQS 450 SUV in India on 9 January, 2025.

            2025 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) contenders announced

            2025 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) contenders announced

            By Jay Shah12/22/2024 09:47:42

            The contender list of the 2025 Indian Car Of The Year has now been announced.

            Citroen announces year-end discounts for 3 models

            Citroen announces year-end discounts for 3 models

            By Jay Shah12/22/2024 09:18:11

            Citroen C3, Aircross, and Basalt get year-end discount offers.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG Mifa 9

            MG Mifa 9

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars