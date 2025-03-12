    Recently Viewed
            Skoda Slavia Receives Price Cuts with MY2025 Update

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Wednesday 12 March 2025,17:30 PM IST

            Skoda India updated the Slavia sedan for Model Year 2025. As a result, its prices have been slashed by up to Rs. 45,000. Besides, the Slavia has also received upgraded features in certain variants.

            The Skoda Slavia is available in five variants: Classic, Signature, Sport Line, Monte Carlo, and Prestige. Ex-showroom prices now range between Rs. 10.34 lakh and Rs. 16.39 lakh.

            With respect to the changes made, the Signature variant now gets LED headlights and DRLs, sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, and rain sensing wipers. Mechanicals remain the same, with the car being powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines, paired with either manual or automatic transmission systems.

            Skoda Slavia
            Skoda | Skoda Slavia | Slavia

            All Popular Cars