            Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo edition teased ahead of launch

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Sunday 01 September 2024,11:56 AM IST

            Skoda India has released a new teaser of the upcoming special edition of the Slavia sedan. This new edition is the ‘Monte Carlo’, and it will be launched in the country tomorrow, 2nd September 2024.

            The teaser reveals the red colour with black detailing on the grille, ‘Skoda’ lettering on the tailgate, and a black tailgate lip spoiler hinting towards it being the Monte Carlo edition. Notably, up until now, only the Kushaq got the Monte Carlo edition.

            Skoda Slavia Rear View

            Apart from the visible elements, we expect the new Slavia edition to get Monte Carlo badges, redesigned alloy wheels and changes to the interior theme with new features.

            Mechanically, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo will come equipped with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

            Skoda Slavia
            SkodaSlavia ₹ 10.69 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Skoda Slavia | Slavia

            All Popular Cars