Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Assembly Plant Inaugurated in Vietnam

Skoda Auto and regional partner Thanh Cong Group inaugurated a new production plant located in Quang Ninh province, Vietnam on 26 March, 2025. This plant will serve to assemble the Skoda Slavia and the Skoda Kushaq, with CKD kits imported from India. This is the carmaker’s move to expand its outreach to the ASEAN region.

The plant already started producing the Kushaq on the day of inauguration itself, with the Slavia set to roll off production lines this summer. Both the Slavia and the Kushaq will get LHD (Left Hand Drive), adaptive cruise control, ADAS features like blind spot monitoring, and synthetic leather upholstery. Skoda has 15 outlets in Vietnam which includes an Experience Centre in Hanoi, and is now set to expand its dealership network to 32 outlets by the end of 2025.

Remarking on the inauguration, Klaus Zellmer, CEO, Skoda Auto, said, “Opening this new assembly line marks a milestone in our expansion into the rapidly growing Vietnamese market, and strengthens our position in the ASEAN region. By leveraging synergies with our key Indian market, we are setting the stage for success not only for Škoda but also for our local partner, Thanh Cong Group. I look forward to putting the first Škoda vehicles from the Vietnamese plant in front of customers very soon.”

