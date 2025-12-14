    Recently Viewed
            Skoda Slavia Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead of 2026 Update

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 14 December 2025,11:32 AM IST

            Skoda has been spotted testing an updated version of the Slavia sedan in India, signalling that a mid-life refresh for the compact sedan could be in the works. The test mule was seen wearing light camouflage, suggesting that the changes are likely to be evolutionary rather than a full redesign.

            From what is visible, the Slavia facelift is expected to receive subtle exterior revisions. These could include refreshed front and rear bumpers, minor tweaks to the grille design, and updated lighting elements. The overall silhouette remains unchanged, which is expected as the Slavia continues to look contemporary even a few years into its lifecycle. New alloy wheel designs could also be part of the update to give the sedan a slightly fresher stance.

            Skoda Slavia Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

            Inside, changes are likely to be minimal but meaningful. Skoda may introduce updated upholstery, revised trim finishes, and additional feature enhancements to keep the Slavia competitive. An upgraded infotainment interface, more connected tech, and feature reshuffling across variants are also expected as part of the facelift.

            Mechanically, the Slavia facelift is likely to continue with the existing engine options. These include the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. No changes to power outputs or transmission choices are expected at this stage.

            The Slavia currently competes in the midsize sedan segment against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Virtus. With rivals receiving periodic updates, this facelift is expected to help Skoda keep the Slavia fresh and relevant in an increasingly feature-focused segment.

