Skoda Rapid TSI AT - Everything you need to know

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 17 September 2020, 17:11 PM

The Skoda Rapid TSI AT has been launched in India at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 9.49 lakh. The automatic option is available in five variants – Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo. The newly launched Skoda Rapid TSI AT can be had in four colour options like brilliant silver, candy white, carbon steel, and toffee brown. The Rapid Onyx variant is available in lapiz blue and candy white, while the Rapid Monte Carlo variant is available in flash red and candy white colour options.

Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic

Under the hood, the Skoda Rapid TSI AT is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine which is mated to a six-speed torque converter to produce 109bhp between 5,000 to 5,500rpm and 175Nm of torque between 1,750 to 4,000rpm. The company claims that as compared to the outgoing 1.6-litre MPI engine, the Rapid TSI produces an additional five per cent power and 14 per cent increase in torque. At the same time, the new Rapid TSI Automatic Transmission offers a nine per cent increase in fuel efficiency against the previous motor. The automatic variant claims to return a fuel efficiency figure of 16.24kmpl under standard test conditions.

In terms of features, the automatic option continues to be similarly equipped as the manual variants. To learn more about variant specific features, click here. Speaking on the launch occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India, said, "With the introduction of a six-speed automatic transmission across the refreshed Rapid TSI range, the Czech marque has raised the benchmark within the segment. It is a reliable technology, provides a dynamic drive experience, and deems to be the best seller in its class."

Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic

As for safety, the Skoda Rapid TSI offers a rear defogger with timer, dual airbags at the front, ABS with EBD, height adjustable seat belt in front, and height adjustable head restraint at the front as well as rear as standard. The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Skoda Rapid TSI automatic:

Rapid Rider Plus AT: Rs 9.49 lakh

Rapid Ambition AT: Rs 11.29 lakh

Rapid Onyx AT: Rs 11.49 lakh

Rapid Style AT: Rs 12.99 lakh

Rapid Monte Carlo AT: Rs 13.29 lakh