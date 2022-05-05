Skoda organises summer camp in India

Czech automaker Skoda has commenced a summer camp for its customers in India between 5 May and 5 June, 2022. During the summer camp period, the Skoda owners will be able to avail a wide range of discounts on parts, after-sales related services, roadside assistance packages, and even accessories.

As a part of this summer camp, the brand will be offering a ten per cent discount on selected summer-specific parts, a 20 per cent discount on roadside assistance service package, and 15 per cent off on value-added services plus 115 accessories. The customers will further benefit from a discount on oil replacement with a complimentary 40-point check-up for the cars.

Skoda has a variety of sedan and SUV cars in its India lineup. And in order to widen the offerings, it will be launching the Kushaq Monte Carlo in the country on 9 May, 2022.

Speaking upon the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “For us ‘Customer First’ has always been at the core of INDIA 2.0 and has been fueling the ‘Biggest Year’ at ŠKODA AUTO India. While we are climbing peak after peak with new product launches, initiatives like this Summer Campaign is what we aim to offer regularly and consistently for all our fans and customers. It is our way of caring for our family and ensuring they have an amazing maintenance and ownership experience with their ŠKODAs.”

