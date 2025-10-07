Skoda Opens Bookings for Octavia RS: Limited to 100 Units

Skoda India has officially opened bookings for the much-awaited Octavia RS, ahead of the price reveal slated for 17 October. The performance sedan is being brought in as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), and only 100 units will be available for the Indian market. A token booking amount of Rs 2.50 lakh is required to reserve a spot.

Under the bonnet, the Octavia RS packs a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 261bhp and 370Nm of torque. It uses a seven-speed DSG (dual-clutch) automatic gearbox and drives the front wheels. Skoda claims a 0-100kmph sprint in 6.4 seconds, while top speed is capped at 250kmph. Despite its sporty credentials, some adaptive features like Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) are reportedly not being offered in the India-spec build.

The Octavia RS will come in a bundled package of premium features such as LED matrix headlights, a glossier black grille, blacked-out RS badging and sportier bumper treatments. Interior premium touches including suede and leatherette seats, red contrast stitching, powered and heated front seats with massage and memory functions. a 12.9-inch central touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a head-up display, a wireless charging pad, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and 10 airbags.

The RS version will be offered in Mamba Green, Magic Black, Race Blue, Candy White and Velvet Red. It will ride on 19-inch alloy wheels.

The estimated pricing is expected to fall in the Rs 50 to 55 lakh (ex-showroom) range, placing it well above regular midsize sedans.

