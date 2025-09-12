Skoda Octavia RS to launch in India by early November

Skoda has confirmed that the Octavia RS will make its India debut in early November 2025. Unlike the standard Octavia, which was previously assembled locally, the RS will come to India as a completely built unit (CBU).

The new RS will use a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 261bhp and 370Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic. Skoda claims a zero to 100kmph time of 6.6 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

On the outside, the RS gets design upgrades such as a honeycomb grille finished in gloss black, sportier bumpers with larger air intakes, blacked-out exhaust tips, and RS badging. The car will also ride on larger alloy wheels and gets a body kit to distinguish it from the regular Octavia.

Inside, the cabin is finished with sports seats, red contrast stitching, aluminium pedals, and RS-specific trims. Along with these performance touches, the sedan will continue to offer the practicality of a five-seater and is expected to come equipped with a digital driver’s display, a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, and premium comfort features.

Skoda has indicated a tentative price range of Rs. 50 to 55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Octavia RS. This positions it as a premium offering above the standard Octavia, targeted at enthusiasts seeking a sporty yet usable sedan.

