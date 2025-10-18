Skoda Octavia RS launched at Rs. 49.99 lakh

Skoda Auto India has reintroduced the legendary Octavia RS in the country, priced at Rs. 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Marking the brand’s 25th anniversary in India, the new Octavia RS returns as a limited-run, fully built unit (FBU), and all units were reportedly sold out within just 20 minutes of pre-bookings opening.

At its core lies a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that produces 265bhp and 370Nm of peak torque. This power is channelled through a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, allowing the Octavia RS to sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 6.4 seconds, before hitting an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph. A revised chassis setup, sports suspension, and progressive steering enhance its precision and driving feel.

The new Octavia RS stands out with its bold and aggressive styling, highlighted by full LED Matrix headlights, LED tail lamps with dynamic indicators, and gloss black accents. It rides on 19-inch Elias anthracite alloy wheels. Measuring 4,709mm in length, the sedan offers a 600-litre boot space, expandable up to 1,555 litres. The colour choices include Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black, and Velvet Red.

The cabin features Suedia and leather upholstery with red stitching, sport seats with massage and memory functions, ambient lighting, and a virtual cockpit. A 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, and the Canton 11-speaker system complete the list.

The Octavia RS has long enjoyed cult status among enthusiasts, being the first turbo-petrol performance sedan for India back in 2004. The new model continues that with Skoda’s four-year/1,00,000km warranty and complimentary roadside assistance

Skoda | Octavia RS | Skoda Octavia RS