    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Skoda Octavia RS India Launch on 17 October, Bookings from 6 October

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 27 September 2025,10:48 AM IST

            Skoda India has confirmed that the much-anticipated Octavia RS will finally debut in India on 17 October. Pre-bookings for the performance sedan will open a week earlier, on 6 October, through the company’s official website.

            Unlike regular models, the new Octavia RS will be brought in as a completely built unit (CBU), with just 100 cars earmarked for India. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from 6 November.

            Powering the sedan is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 261bhp and 370Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox that drives the front wheels. The India-spec version, built in the Czech Republic, mirrors the UK-spec car but misses out on Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC).

            The 2025 Octavia RS, showcased earlier at the Auto Expo, will be offered in a single fully loaded trim, bringing sporty styling, performance upgrades, and a more engaging drive experience compared to the standard Octavia.

            Skoda Octavia RS
            SkodaOctavia RS ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Octavia RS | Skoda Octavia RS

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Skoda Octavia RS India Launch on 17 October, Bookings from 6 October

            Skoda Octavia RS India Launch on 17 October, Bookings from 6 October

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/27/2025 10:48:45

            Skoda India has confirmed that the much-anticipated Octavia RS will finally debut in India on 17 October. Pre-bookings for the performance sedan will open a week earlier, on 6 October, through the company’s official website.

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto Scores 5 Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto Scores 5 Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/26/2025 12:39:37

            Tested in its Alpha+ seven-seater and Zeta+ eight-seater variants, the Invicto becomes one of the safest MPVs on sale in India today.

            Skoda Adds New Lounge Variant to Kodiaq Lineup at Rs. 39.99 Lakh

            Skoda Adds New Lounge Variant to Kodiaq Lineup at Rs. 39.99 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/26/2025 08:45:18

            Skoda India has expanded the Kodiaq portfolio with the launch of the new Lounge variant. This new trim sits at the base of the Kodiaq range and offers a simpler five-seat layout.

            Skoda Kylaq Now Available Through CSD Depots Across India

            Skoda Kylaq Now Available Through CSD Depots Across India

            By Jay Shah09/24/2025 14:16:01

            Skoda Auto India has announced that its latest SUV, the Kylaq, is now available through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), enabling eligible armed forces personnel to purchase the SUV at subsidised rates.

            Toyota Rumion Gets Six Standard Airbags

            Toyota Rumion Gets Six Standard Airbags

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/23/2025 08:30:26

            Toyota has reinforced the safety credentials of the Rumion by making six airbags standard across all variants.

            Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs. 5.14 Lakh

            Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs. 5.14 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/23/2025 08:15:21

            Renault India has rolled out a celebratory 10th Anniversary Edition of the Kwid. Alongside, the company has also refreshed the entire variant lineup with new nomenclature and safety upgrades.

            MG Astor, Hector, and Gloster Get Cheaper After GST Revision

            MG Astor, Hector, and Gloster Get Cheaper After GST Revision

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/22/2025 17:34:09

            JSW MG Motor India has announced a significant price reduction across its ICE SUV lineup, passing on the full benefit of the revised GST rates to customers.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.28 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MINI Countryman JCW

            MINI Countryman JCW

            ₹ 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

            Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

            ₹ 12.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue

            Hyundai New Venue

            ₹ 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Jaguar E-Pace

            Jaguar E-Pace

            ₹ 71.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Vinfast VF 3

            Vinfast VF 3

            ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Hyundai Ioniq 6

            Hyundai Ioniq 6

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Volvo EX30

            Volvo EX30

            ₹ 39.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Vinfast VF 7

            Vinfast VF 7

            ₹ 20.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Vinfast VF 6

            Vinfast VF 6

            ₹ 16.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt X

            Citroen Basalt X

            ₹ 7.68 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars