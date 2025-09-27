Skoda Octavia RS India Launch on 17 October, Bookings from 6 October

Skoda India has confirmed that the much-anticipated Octavia RS will finally debut in India on 17 October. Pre-bookings for the performance sedan will open a week earlier, on 6 October, through the company’s official website.

Unlike regular models, the new Octavia RS will be brought in as a completely built unit (CBU), with just 100 cars earmarked for India. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from 6 November.

Powering the sedan is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 261bhp and 370Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox that drives the front wheels. The India-spec version, built in the Czech Republic, mirrors the UK-spec car but misses out on Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC).

The 2025 Octavia RS, showcased earlier at the Auto Expo, will be offered in a single fully loaded trim, bringing sporty styling, performance upgrades, and a more engaging drive experience compared to the standard Octavia.

