Skoda Octavia RS 245 starts arriving at dealerships

Nikhil Puthran Monday 06 April 2020, 19:32 PM

Skoda India launched the Octavia RS 245 at the 2020 Auto Expo in the country. Priced at Rs 35.99 lakhs, the Octavia RS 245 has been introduced in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) and is limited to 200 units. Bookings for the vehicle commenced on 1 March for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. As seen in spied images, the Octavia RS 245 has started arriving at dealerships and the deliveries are expected to commence post the lockdown period.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 arrives at dealerships

Under the hood, the Octavia RS 245 is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 242bhp and 370Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.6 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top-speed of 250kmph. The feature highlights include limited slip differential, vRS mode button on the centre console which allows you to adjust engine characteristics, electronic assistant and stability control systems. In terms of safety, it gets nine airbags AFS (Adaptive Front light System), ABS, ESC, EBD, MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock).

Skoda Octavia RS 245 arrives at dealerships

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 features distinctive design highlights in the form of gloss black elements for air-inlets, grille, ORVMs, spoiler and trapezoidal tailpipes. The vehicle sits on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a modern fascia with quad LED headlights. As for the interior, it gets black Alcantara seats with RS logo, three-spoke flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel with paddle-shift and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. Additionally, the Octavia RS 245 also gets dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 12-way electrically-adjustable driver and front passenger seats with lumbar support and three programmable memory functions for the driver seat.

Photo Source: TBHP