            Skoda new compact SUV named 'Kylaq'

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 21 August 2024,15:29 PM IST

            Skoda India has finally announced the name of its much-anticipated compact SUV. This new Tata Nexon rival, set to debut in 2025 is named ‘Kylaq’. Kylaq is a term inspired by crystals and derived from a Sanskrit word.

            The new Skoda Kylaq will be the third car under the brand’s India 2.0 program. To be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kylaq SUV will be positioned below the Kushaq and become the brand’s most affordable sub-four metre SUV.

            Mechanically, the Skoda Kylaq will make use of the Kushaq’s 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine coupled with a six-speed manual and a torque converter unit. This motor is rated to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of peak torque.

            Upon its launch, the Skoda Kylaq will compete against the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch, and the Renault Kiger in the compact SUV space.

            Skoda Kylaq
            SkodaKylaq ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Kylaq | Skoda Kylaq

            All Popular Cars