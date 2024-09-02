Skoda launches Slavia Monte Carlo edition; Kushaq and Slavia Sportline editions

Skoda Auto India has officially introduced the new Monte Carlo edition in the Slavia range, with prices starting at Rs. 15.79 lakh. This version has been launched alongside the Sportline editions of the Slavia and the Kushaq, priced from Rs. 14.05 lakh and Rs. 14.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) onwards, respectively.

Starting with the Sportline editions, the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia get blacked-out elements such as the grille, ORVM cover, door garnish, window line, and alloy wheels, all of which are common across both cars. Simultaneously, the Slavia gets a skirting below the front bumper, door handles with dark chrome accents, and a Skoda badge on the fender. On the other hand, the Kushaq features enhancements in the form of a black skid plate at the front and a Skoda badge on the fender.

Coming to the Slavia Monte Carlo, it boasts 16-inch alloy wheels, Monte Carlo badge on the fender, and skirting on the front bumper and side sills. The blacked-out treatment is present here too, visible on parts such as the grille, fog light garnish, window garnish, ORVM cover, and door handles. The rear profile receives darkened taillights, trunk spoiler, blacked-out Skoda lettering, and an insert for the bumper. Revisions to the interior arrive in the form of an all-black theme, Monte Carlo scuff plates and front headrests, red inserts for the seats and dashboard, and aluminium pedals.

Under the hood, powertrain options on these Skoda special editions include 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines paired with six-speed manual, seven-speed DSG, and six-speed torque converter automatic units.

