Skoda launches Rapid TSI AT in India at Rs 9.49 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 17 September 2020, 11:18 AM

The Skoda Rapid TSI AT has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Rapid AT opened last month for an amount of Rs 25,000, while deliveries will begin on 18 September, 2020. The model is available across five trims.

Feature highlights of the Skoda Rapid TSI automatic include projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel, and cruise control. Also on offer are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a reverse camera.

Under the hood of the Skoda Rapid TSI AT is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The latter is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 16.24kmpl.