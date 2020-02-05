Skoda launches Octavia RS 245 at 2020 Auto Expo; prices start at Rs 35.99 lakhs

Ninad Ambre Wednesday 05 February 2020, 21:12 PM

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 35.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, all India). Bookings for the model, which is limited to just 200 units, will open at 12 noon on 1 March. Knowing the new-gen Octavia is due for the Indian market, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is the perfect farewell to the current-gen Octavia.

This new Skoda Octavia RS 245 is a power-packed machine and it derives its name from its 245PS power output. This equates to 242bhp and 370Nm of torque produced by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. All this power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. What’s more interesting is that this Octavia RS 245 is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 6.6 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph.

Exterior appearance-wise, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is a beefed-up version of the current generation version sold in India. It gets upgrades that include sportier bumpers with larger air intakes, larger alloy wheels with a striking pattern and a faux diffuser at the rear. Inside, there's an all-black cabin, Alcantara seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, contrasting red stitching and much more to complement the sporty exterior of the car.