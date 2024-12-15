Skoda Kylaq unlocks 10,000 units booked milestone

Less than 2 weeks after Skoda announced full price range and opened bookings, it has already got bookings for 10,000 units with a market premiere set for the Bharat Mobility Expo and deliveries to customers from the end of January 2025.

The Kylaq is Skoda’s smallest model on sale and has been developed for the Indian car market with the sub-4 metre regulations as Skoda’s primary focus. It is a rival to the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and the Kia Sonet. It is being offered across four trim levels with one petrol engine and two gearbox options.

As a build up to the market debut of the Kylaq, the automaker is undertaking an ‘India Dream Tour’ where three units of the Kylaq will go for a nationwide tour before returning to the plant in Chakan on 25 January. The tour will see the cars visit locations like Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Udaipur, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Kochi, Delhi, Ranchi, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, Jammu, Mandi, Agra and Guwahati. Consequently, Skoda has got overwhelming demand for the base-spec Classic variant and has stopped bookings till further notice.

Skoda | Kylaq | Skoda Kylaq