    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Skoda Kylaq unlocks 10,000 units booked milestone

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Sunday 15 December 2024,14:28 PM IST

            Less than 2 weeks after Skoda announced full price range and opened bookings, it has already got bookings for 10,000 units with a market premiere set for the Bharat Mobility Expo and deliveries to customers from the end of January 2025.

            The Kylaq is Skoda’s smallest model on sale and has been developed for the Indian car market with the sub-4 metre regulations as Skoda’s primary focus. It is a rival to the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and the Kia Sonet. It is being offered across four trim levels with one petrol engine and two gearbox options.

            As a build up to the market debut of the Kylaq, the automaker is undertaking an ‘India Dream Tour’ where three units of the Kylaq will go for a nationwide tour before returning to the plant in Chakan on 25 January. The tour will see the cars visit locations like Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Udaipur, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Kochi, Delhi, Ranchi, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, Jammu, Mandi, Agra and Guwahati. Consequently, Skoda has got overwhelming demand for the base-spec Classic variant and has stopped bookings till further notice.

            Skoda Kylaq
            SkodaKylaq ₹ 7.89 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Kylaq | Skoda Kylaq

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Syros unofficial bookings open

            Kia Syros unofficial bookings open

            By Jay Shah12/16/2024 11:58:42

            Kia Syros unofficial bookings open for Rs. 21,000.

            Skoda Kylaq unlocks 10,000 units booked milestone

            Skoda Kylaq unlocks 10,000 units booked milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/15/2024 14:26:34

            The automaker launched the car in India in November with a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh

            Kia Syros new details revealed!

            Kia Syros new details revealed!

            By Jay Shah12/15/2024 09:54:56

            New teaser video reveals design and features of upcoming Kia Syros SUV.

            176 units of Porsche Taycan recalled in India

            176 units of Porsche Taycan recalled in India

            By Jay Shah12/14/2024 11:12:39

            Porsche Taycan recalled in India.

            Mercedes-Maybach S-Class recalled for software issue

            Mercedes-Maybach S-Class recalled for software issue

            By Desirazu Venkat12/13/2024 15:50:23

            The issue is related to the exhaust system and the software that given it

            Over 400 units of new-gen Kia Carnival delivered

            Over 400 units of new-gen Kia Carnival delivered

            By Jay Shah12/12/2024 18:15:54

            Over 400 units of new-gen Kia Carnival delivered across India.

            Second-generation Honda Amaze to be sold alongside new car

            Second-generation Honda Amaze to be sold alongside new car

            By Desirazu Venkat12/12/2024 17:39:29

            The third-genaration Amaze was launched in the price range of Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 7.23 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG Mifa 9

            MG Mifa 9

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze 2024

            Honda Amaze 2024

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars