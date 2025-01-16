Skoda Kylaq scores top honours in BNCAP crash test

The Skoda Kylaq has undergone the Bharat NCAP or BNCAP crash test and come out scoring top honours. The model, launched last month with prices starting at Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), has scored a five-star rating.

According to official details, the Kylaq scored 30.88 out of 32 points and 45 out of 49 points in the adult occupant test and child occupant test, respectively. The rating is applicable to the entire range of variants, deliveries of which are scheduled to begin on 27 January.

In terms of safety features, the Skoda Kylaq comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, TCS, MCB, EDL, ROP, ESC, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminder system, and a speed alert system as standard. Additional features include TPMS, cruise control, hill hold control, and a reverse parking camera with guidelines.

The Kylaq sub-four-metre SUV is available with two engine options: 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol motor. There are two transmission options to choose from including a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

