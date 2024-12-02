    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Skoda Kylaq prices of all variants announced

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 02 December 2024,14:49 PM IST

            Skoda India has revealed the full price list of the Kylaq compact SUV. It is available in four variant and one powertrain option.

            Skoda Kylaq Dashboard

            The Kylaq is offered in Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige variants. It is powered by 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes.

            The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Kylaq.

            VariantsManualAutomatic
            ClassicRs. 7.89 lakh
            SignatureRs. 9.59 lakhRs. 10.59 lakh
            Signature +Rs. 11.40 lakhRs. 12.40 lakh
            PrestigeRs. 13.35 lakhRs. 14.40 lakh

            The Kylaq rivals include Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

            Skoda Kylaq
            SkodaKylaq ₹ 7.89 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Kylaq | Skoda Kylaq

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Skoda Kylaq prices of all variants announced

            Skoda Kylaq prices of all variants announced

            By Jay Shah12/02/2024 14:49:28

            Skoda India has revealed the ex-showroom prices of all variants.

            Audi cars to get expensive from 1 January, 2025

            Audi cars to get expensive from 1 January, 2025

            By Jay Shah12/02/2024 11:56:52

            All Audi cars to attract a price hike of three per cent from 1 January, 2025.

            New Honda Amaze unofficial bookings open

            New Honda Amaze unofficial bookings open

            By Jay Shah12/01/2024 08:53:20

            Select dealers have started to accept bookings for the upcoming new Honda Amaze for Rs. 11,000.

            Hyundai Tucson gets 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

            Hyundai Tucson gets 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

            By Jay Shah11/30/2024 15:51:37

            The Hyundai Tucson scores five star BNCAP crash test safety rating.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha variant to get CNG option soon

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha variant to get CNG option soon

            By Haji Chakralwale11/30/2024 11:13:41

            The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is set to receive a new CNG version with the top-spec Alpha variant.

            Updated BMW M2 launched in India at Rs. 1.03 crore

            Updated BMW M2 launched in India at Rs. 1.03 crore

            By Jay Shah11/29/2024 14:29:39

            The new BMW M2 has launched in India at Rs. 1.03 crore (ex-showroom).

            New Kia Syros SUV to sport a panoramic sunroof

            New Kia Syros SUV to sport a panoramic sunroof

            By Haji Chakralwale11/28/2024 15:44:58

            The upcoming Kia Syros SUV is all set to debut in the country in early 2025. And as per the new teaser, this new SUV will come loaded with a panoramic sunroof.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze 2024

            Honda Amaze 2024

            ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Toyota Camry 2024

            Toyota Camry 2024

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Tata Punch facelift

            Tata Punch facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Citroen Aircross facelift

            Citroen Aircross facelift

            ₹ 10.25 - 14.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M5

            BMW M5

            ₹ 1.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

            ₹ 1.95 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars