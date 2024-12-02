Skoda Kylaq prices of all variants announced

Skoda India has revealed the full price list of the Kylaq compact SUV. It is available in four variant and one powertrain option.

The Kylaq is offered in Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige variants. It is powered by 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Kylaq.

Variants Manual Automatic Classic Rs. 7.89 lakh Signature Rs. 9.59 lakh Rs. 10.59 lakh Signature + Rs. 11.40 lakh Rs. 12.40 lakh Prestige Rs. 13.35 lakh Rs. 14.40 lakh

The Kylaq rivals include Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

