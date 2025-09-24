Skoda Kylaq Now Available Through CSD Depots Across India

Skoda Auto India has announced that its latest SUV, the Kylaq, is now available through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), enabling eligible armed forces personnel to purchase the SUV at subsidised rates.

The CSD network, one of India’s largest retail chains under the Ministry of Defence, provides quality products to defence personnel at concessional prices. With this move, the Kylaq is now part of the lineup available to those who serve the nation.

The Kylaq is built on the MQB-A0-IN platform and it comes powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic. Notably, the SUV has scored a five-star Bharat NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

In addition to performance and safety, the Kylaq offers modern styling, comfortable interiors, and a strong feature list, making it a compelling option in the midsize SUV space.

CSD Pricing for Kylaq

Kylaq Signature Rs. 8,09,994 Rs. 9,00,044 Kylaq Signature+ Rs. 9,30,428 Rs. 10,31,209 Kylaq Prestige Rs. 10,76,116 Rs. 11,63,417

All prices ex-showroom

The Kylaq Signature MT is the most affordable variant at Rs. 8.09 lakh, while the Kylaq Prestige AT tops the CSD lineup at Rs. 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Auto India is expanding beyond traditional retail by strengthening its footprint across certified pre-owned channels, government agencies, and fleet sales, alongside enhancing corporate and rural reach. This initiative with CSD is part of that strategy, making the brand more accessible to a wider set of customers.

Skoda | Kylaq | Skoda Kylaq