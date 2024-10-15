    Recently Viewed
            Skoda Kylaq new teaser reveals more details

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 14 October 2024,20:24 PM IST

            Skoda is finally expanding its lineup below the Slavia in the form of the Kylaq SUV which has now been revealed in its first set of camouflaged images. This is Skoda’s answer to the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Toyota Taisor, Maruti Fronx, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

            The teaser images reveal a Kushaq like profile up to the C-pillar at which point of time it becomes a sub-4 SUV. Other elements visible include the signature Skoda grille, LED DRLs, roof rails, rear disc braks, new alloy wheels and a different design for the tail gate when compared to the Kushaq.

            It’s expected to pick up much of the Kushaq’s cabin in terms of features and layout and is expected to get features like virtual cockpit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

            The Kylaq’s big seller is expected to be Skoda’s 1.0-litre TSI petrol that produces 114bhp/178Nm. This engine can be had with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. This will be one of the most powerful engines in the class and is expected to help build its image among the rivals.

            The car will be Skoda’s chance to tap into tier-2 and tier-3 markets where it currently has little to no presence due to lack of products.

            Skoda Kylaq
            Skoda Kylaq ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Kylaq | Skoda Kylaq

