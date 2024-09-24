Skoda Kylaq global debut confirmed for 6 November

Skoda India has confirmed that the production-ready Kylaq will debut globally on 6 November. The compact SUV will be the third model to use the MQB A0 IN platform after the Kushaq and Slavia models.

As seen in the teaser image, the Kylaq will adopt the brand’s new design language of the signature butterfly grille, split headlamps, and rugged SUV styling. As compared to the Kushaq, the Kylaq will have a shorter wheelbase with small overhangs keeping the overall length to under four metres.

While the interior layout and features are under wrap, we expect it to come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, and possibly ADAS tech.

Under the hood, Skoda has confirmed that the Kylaq will be powered by the brand’s 1.0-litre petrol engine. Currently, the same engine does duty on Kushaq and Slavia and is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and is paired with six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes.

Upon launch, the Skoda Kylaq will be a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

