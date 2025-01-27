    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Skoda Kylaq deliveries begin today

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 27 January 2025,13:18 PM IST

            Skoda has officially started the deliveries of its latest offering, the Kylaq, effective today, 27 January. The sub-four-metre SUV, priced from Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, rivals the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Nissan Magnite.

            The production of the new Kylaq, which scored a five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, commenced last month. The model is powered by a 1.0-litre, TSI petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. This engine sends power to the wheels via six-speed manual or torque converter automatic transmissions. The automaker recently revealed the claimed efficiency of this offering, details of which are available on our website.

            Highlighting features of the Kylaq include 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, split headlamps, blacked-out roof rails shark-fin antenna, electric sunroof, six-way electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, virtual cockpit, 10-inch touchscreen unit, USB Type-C charging ports, TPMS, and six airbags. We have driven the Skoda Kylaq, and you can read our review on the website.

            Skoda Kylaq
            SkodaKylaq ₹ 7.89 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Kylaq | Skoda Kylaq

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Motors launches Nexon CNG Red Dark Edition in India

            Tata Motors launches Nexon CNG Red Dark Edition in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/28/2025 13:57:00

            The new offering is available in three variants.

            MG Windsor prices hiked

            MG Windsor prices hiked

            By Desirazu Venkat01/27/2025 18:01:23

            The price hike is up to Rs. 50000 for the MG Windsor EV

            Skoda Kylaq deliveries begin today

            Skoda Kylaq deliveries begin today

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/27/2025 13:18:04

            The SUV is priced from Rs. 7.89 lakh onwards.

            Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Jay Shah01/27/2025 09:51:07

            Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel supporting 100% ethanol blend fuel showcased at the recently held Auto Expo 2025.

            Audi RSQ8 facelift set for India debut on 17 February

            Audi RSQ8 facelift set for India debut on 17 February

            By Desirazu Venkat01/27/2025 09:29:16

            The updated Audi RSQ8 will be launched in India on 17 February.

            Kia Syros claimed mileage revealed

            Kia Syros claimed mileage revealed

            By Desirazu Venkat01/25/2025 16:37:26

            Kia India has revealed the ARAI-claimed mileage of the Syros compact SUV.

            Maruti Suzuki cars to get a price hike from February 2025

            Maruti Suzuki cars to get a price hike from February 2025

            By Jay Shah01/25/2025 13:43:24

            All Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive from 1 February, 2025.

            Featured Cars

            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Audi RS Q8 facelift

            Audi RS Q8 facelift

            ₹ 2.20 - 2.30 Crore

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Volvo EX90

            Volvo EX90

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.30 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Skoda Enyaq

            Skoda Enyaq

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Lotus Emeya

            Lotus Emeya

            ₹ 2.34 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Emira

            Lotus Emira

            ₹ 3.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW iX1 LWB

            BMW iX1 LWB

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X3

            BMW X3

            ₹ 75.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars