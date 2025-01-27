Skoda Kylaq deliveries begin today

Skoda has officially started the deliveries of its latest offering, the Kylaq, effective today, 27 January. The sub-four-metre SUV, priced from Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, rivals the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Nissan Magnite.

The production of the new Kylaq, which scored a five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, commenced last month. The model is powered by a 1.0-litre, TSI petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. This engine sends power to the wheels via six-speed manual or torque converter automatic transmissions. The automaker recently revealed the claimed efficiency of this offering, details of which are available on our website.

Highlighting features of the Kylaq include 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, split headlamps, blacked-out roof rails shark-fin antenna, electric sunroof, six-way electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, virtual cockpit, 10-inch touchscreen unit, USB Type-C charging ports, TPMS, and six airbags. We have driven the Skoda Kylaq, and you can read our review on the website.

