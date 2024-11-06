    Recently Viewed
            Skoda Kylaq compact SUV launched in India at Rs. 7.89 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 06 November 2024,18:38 PM IST

            Skoda India has launched the Kylaq SUV at a starting price of Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). With the prices of other variants slated to be announced on 2 December

            Skoda Kylaq Left Rear Three Quarter

            The Kylaq measures the tape under four metres with a wheelbase of 2,566mm. It sports the signature butterfly grille in gloss black which is flanked by LED headlamps and integrated DRLs. Besides this, the SUV is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails, and LED tail lamps.

            In terms of features, the Kylaq is loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, eight-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, electric sunroof, powered and cooled front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitor.

            Skoda Kylaq Dashboard

            The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 114bhp and 178Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Upon the price reveal of all variants in the coming month, the Kylaq will go up against the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

