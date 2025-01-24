    Recently Viewed
            Skoda Kylaq ARAI-claimed mileage figures revealed

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 24 January 2025,07:42 AM IST

            The Skoda Kylaq, the Czech carmaker’s latest entrant into the competitive sub-four-meter SUV market, has had its official fuel efficiency figures released. Positioned as Skoda’s most accessible model with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.89 lakh, the Kylaq aims to cement its position in a fierce segment.

            Skoda Slavia Engine Shot

            The Kylaq utilises a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission. This powertrain delivers an output of 114bhp and a peak torque of 178Nm. According to official ARAI testing, the manual transmission variant of the Kylaq achieves a fuel economy of 19.68kmpl. The automatic version demonstrates a slightly lower, yet still respectable, fuel consumption of 19.05kmpl.

            Skoda Slavia Left Rear Three Quarter

            The Kylaq competes against the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

