Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants get new features

As the Skoda Kushaq completes nearly three months of its launch in India, the Czech carmaker has introduced the first feature update for the mid-size SUV. The top-spec Style Automatic trim will now be equipped with six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Having said that, the prices of this variant have also risen by Rs 40,000. The bookings for the Style Automatic variant are now open with deliveries scheduled to begin from next month.

The Kushaq is available with two engine options across three variants – Active, Ambition, and Style. Earlier, the mentioned features were solely offered on the Style Manual variant. However, in response to the customer feedback gathered by the carmaker, the automatic version now benefits from added features. Besides this, the feature highlights of the Style trim include an electric sunroof, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, leatherette upholstery, cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, and automatic headlamps.

The 1.0-litre petrol motor on the Kushaq generates 114bhp and 178Nm torque while the 1.5-litre is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. While a six-speed manual is standard for both engines, the former gets a six-speed automatic transmission and the latter is coupled with a seven-speed DCT unit.

Skoda Kushaq ₹ 10.51 Lakh Onwards

Skoda | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq