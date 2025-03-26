    Recently Viewed
            Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Price Hikes for Select Colourways

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Wednesday 26 March 2025,19:45 PM IST

            Shortly after the MY25 update, Skoda has now hiked the prices of the Slavia and the Kushaq. Applicable to both single and dual-tone colourways, the upward revisions now top out at Rs. 10,000.

            Common to both models, the Lava Blue colour now commands a premium of Rs. 10,000 across the Classic variant. Similarly, Lava Blue, Deep Black, and Carbon Steel Matte colours across the Signature variant now command a Rs. 10,000 premium.

            With the Sportline variant, the Lava Blue, Deep Black, Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver dual-tone, Lava Blue dual-tone, Candy White dual-tone, and the Tornado Red dual-tone finishes get the same hike. Lastly, both the Monte Carlo and Prestige Variants get the Rs. 10,000 hike across the Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver dual-tone, and the Lava Blue dual-tone colourways.

