Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Price Hikes for Select Colourways

Shortly after the MY25 update, Skoda has now hiked the prices of the Slavia and the Kushaq. Applicable to both single and dual-tone colourways, the upward revisions now top out at Rs. 10,000.

Common to both models, the Lava Blue colour now commands a premium of Rs. 10,000 across the Classic variant. Similarly, Lava Blue, Deep Black, and Carbon Steel Matte colours across the Signature variant now command a Rs. 10,000 premium.

With the Sportline variant, the Lava Blue, Deep Black, Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver dual-tone, Lava Blue dual-tone, Candy White dual-tone, and the Tornado Red dual-tone finishes get the same hike. Lastly, both the Monte Carlo and Prestige Variants get the Rs. 10,000 hike across the Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver dual-tone, and the Lava Blue dual-tone colourways.

Skoda | Skoda Slavia | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq | Slavia