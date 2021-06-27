Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Skoda Kushaq India launch tomorrow; to be offered in two India-exclusive colours

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Sunday 27 June 2021,19:34 PM IST

      Skoda Auto India is will be launching the much-awaited and much-anticipated Kushaq SUV in India tomorrow. The baby SUV in the Czech carmaker’s lineup will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and the Nissan Kicks. The Kushaq will be offered with petrol powertrains only. We have driven the SUV and you can read our first-drive review here.

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      The exterior highlights of the Kushaq include a set of LED headlamps, the revised sleek front grille with vertical slats and chrome borders, and high-mounted fog lamps. On the side, the Kushaq gets the ‘Skoda’ badge on both front fenders, silver roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels surrounded by plastic cladding. The split LED tail lamps derive its design from the bigger premium models of the lineup. The exterior shades to be offered on the Kushaq will include Carbon Steel, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Honey Orange, and Tornado Red of which the latter two are India-exclusive colours.

      Dashboard

      The most appealing part of the cabin is the multi-layered and multi-textured dashboard with the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system neatly tucked at the centre. The rather plaining looking analogue-digital instrument cluster is commanded by a premium look two-spoke steering wheel scrollers on both sides. The air condition controls are touch-based with a wireless charging pad and USB Type-C ports positioned below on the centre console. The rear occupants benefit from air ac vents, armrest, Type C USB ports, and headrests for all three passengers. 

      Engine Shot

      The Kushaq will have no diesel powertrain and will be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines. The former is the familiar motor from the Rapid making 109bhp and 175Nm torque while the latter is more powerful producing 148bhp/250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a DSG unit. We expect the Kushaq to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

      Skoda Kushaq ₹ 10.50 Lakh Onwards
      All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
      Skoda | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Skoda Kushaq launched in India at Rs 10.50 lakh

      Skoda Kushaq launched in India at Rs 10.50 lakh

      By Jay Shah06/28/2021 11:43:46

      Skoda Kushaq launched in India at Rs 10.50 lakh

      Mahindra XUV700 teased; to get auto booster headlamps and a panoramic sunroof

      Mahindra XUV700 teased; to get auto booster headlamps and a panoramic sunroof

      By Jay Shah06/27/2021 20:15:20

      Mahindra XUV700 teased; to get auto booster headlamps and a panoramic sunroof

      Skoda Kushaq India launch tomorrow; to be offered in two India-exclusive colours

      Skoda Kushaq India launch tomorrow; to be offered in two India-exclusive colours

      By Jay Shah06/27/2021 19:27:29

      Skoda Kushaq India launch tomorrow; to be offered in two India-exclusive colours

      Audi e-tron to debut in India on 22 July

      Audi e-tron to debut in India on 22 July

      By Jay Shah06/25/2021 11:04:28

      Audi e-tron to debut in India on 22 July

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      By Jay Shah06/24/2021 21:57:09

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      By Jay Shah06/24/2021 14:00:59

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      By Jay Shah06/23/2021 19:44:50

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 16.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.73 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Volkswagen Arteon

      Volkswagen Arteon

      ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Kicks Facelift

      Nissan Kicks Facelift

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.50 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW 5 Series

      BMW 5 Series

      ₹ 62.90 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper JCW

      MINI Cooper JCW

      ₹ 45.50 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 16.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz S-Class

      ₹ 2.17 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Mahindra XUV700 teased; to get auto booster headlamps and a panoramic sunroof

      Mahindra XUV700 teased; to get auto booster headlamps and a panoramic sunroof

      15 hours ago

      by Jay Shah
      Skoda Kushaq India launch tomorrow; to be offered in two India-exclusive colours

      Skoda Kushaq India launch tomorrow; to be offered in two India-exclusive colours

      16 hours ago

      by Jay Shah
      Audi e-tron to debut in India on 22 July

      Audi e-tron to debut in India on 22 July

      3 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      3 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      3 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI First Drive Review

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI First Drive Review

      2 days ago

      by Vikrant Singh
      Hyundai Alcazar Petrol Automatic First Drive review

      Hyundai Alcazar Petrol Automatic First Drive review

      3 days ago

      by Ninad Ambre
      2021 BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line Facelift First Drive Review

      2021 BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line Facelift First Drive Review

      3 days ago

      by Desirazu Venkat
      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      17 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      18 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News