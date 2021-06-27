Skoda Kushaq India launch tomorrow; to be offered in two India-exclusive colours

Skoda Auto India is will be launching the much-awaited and much-anticipated Kushaq SUV in India tomorrow. The baby SUV in the Czech carmaker’s lineup will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and the Nissan Kicks. The Kushaq will be offered with petrol powertrains only. We have driven the SUV and you can read our first-drive review here.

The exterior highlights of the Kushaq include a set of LED headlamps, the revised sleek front grille with vertical slats and chrome borders, and high-mounted fog lamps. On the side, the Kushaq gets the ‘Skoda’ badge on both front fenders, silver roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels surrounded by plastic cladding. The split LED tail lamps derive its design from the bigger premium models of the lineup. The exterior shades to be offered on the Kushaq will include Carbon Steel, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Honey Orange, and Tornado Red of which the latter two are India-exclusive colours.

The most appealing part of the cabin is the multi-layered and multi-textured dashboard with the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system neatly tucked at the centre. The rather plaining looking analogue-digital instrument cluster is commanded by a premium look two-spoke steering wheel scrollers on both sides. The air condition controls are touch-based with a wireless charging pad and USB Type-C ports positioned below on the centre console. The rear occupants benefit from air ac vents, armrest, Type C USB ports, and headrests for all three passengers.

The Kushaq will have no diesel powertrain and will be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines. The former is the familiar motor from the Rapid making 109bhp and 175Nm torque while the latter is more powerful producing 148bhp/250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a DSG unit. We expect the Kushaq to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Skoda Kushaq ₹ 10.50 Lakh Onwards

Skoda | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq