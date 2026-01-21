Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled With Fresh Design, New Features and Revised Gearboxes

Skoda Auto India has officially unveiled the Kushaq facelift, marking the first major update for the mid size SUV since its launch in 2021. The refreshed model brings noticeable design changes, a more feature rich cabin and updated transmission options, with bookings now open ahead of the price announcement.

On the outside, the Kushaq facelift adopts a sharper and more modern look. It features a redesigned front grille with vertical chrome elements, updated LED headlamps and segmented LED DRLs. The rear now gets refreshed LED tail lamps along with illuminated Skoda lettering replacing the traditional logo. Adding to the visual updates are newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels and three new exterior shades including Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey.

Inside, Skoda has focused on improving comfort and technology. The cabin now gets an electric sunroof as standard, while higher variants benefit from a panoramic sunroof. Other additions include a fully digital instrument cluster, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting, front parking sensors and ventilated front seats. One of the standout additions is a rear seat massage function, a segment first feature aimed at enhancing passenger comfort.

Under the hood, the Kushaq continues with its familiar turbo petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI motor is now offered with a new eight speed torque converter automatic gearbox, replacing the earlier six-speed unit, alongside the existing six-speed manual. The more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine is available exclusively with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

In terms of safety, the Kushaq retains its strong credentials with six airbags offered as standard along with a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features. The SUV continues to rival popular models in the segment such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun.

Deliveries of the Skoda Kushaq facelift are expected to commence in the coming months.

