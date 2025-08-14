Skoda Kushaq Facelift to Feature Panoramic Sunroof

Skoda India is developing a facelift for the Kushaq mid-size SUV, with spy shots indicating the addition of a panoramic sunroof alongside exterior and interior updates.

The new model’s camouflage reveals that the existing single-pane electric sunroof will likely give way to a panoramic version on higher variants. Additional exterior revisions will include redesigned front and rear bumpers, tweaked lighting, new alloy wheels, and ventilated front seats.

Underneath, no mechanical changes are expected. The facelift should continue with the current 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. It will also get the same set of gearboxes that include six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

In India, the Kushaq competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Tata Curvv.

Skoda | Kushaq facelift | Skoda Kushaq facelift