Skoda Kushaq Facelift confirmed for 2025 launch

Skoda India has announced that the Kushaq will get a facelift in 2025. This will be the first update for the mid-size SUV since its launch in 2021.

As spotted with the previous spy images, the Kushaq will get cosmetic updates and will movie to Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language. With this, it will have resemblance to the newly launched Kylaq that has been introduced for Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kushaq spied testing on foreign shores reveal ADAS module. It is also expected to get more features such as a 360-degree camera and improved connected car features as part of the package.

Mechanically, there will be no changes and the Kushaq will continue with the same set of engines. This includes 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 114bhp/178Nm, while the more powerful models will get a 148bhp/250Nm, 1.5-litre TSI petrol. Both engines will get a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed DSG.

Upon launch next year, it will continue its rivalry with the Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

