Skoda Kodiaq India launch confirmed for May 2025

Skoda India has confirmed that the new generation Kodiaq will be launched in the country in May 2025. The news was confirmed by Skoda India’s Brand Director, Petr Janeba at the launch event of the Kylaq compact SUV.

While the brand has started to test the new Kodiaq, the SUV will be launched only in 2025. With the update, the Kodiaq will sport fresh exterior styling with tweaked and split LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and redesigned tail lamps.

Inside, the new Kodiaq will come equipped with a large 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, and a new automatic gear lever. When launched in India, it could also get Canton sound system Type C USB ports, wireless charger, and ADAS.

In terms of powertrain, the Kodiaq will continue to be powered by 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with automatic transmission. It will continue to rival the likes of MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tiguan.

