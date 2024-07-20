Skoda Kodiaq attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh

Skoda India has announced discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on the Kodiaq SUV. Applicable only till 24 July, the offer is valid only on the top-spec L&K trim of the Kodiaq.

The mentioned discount offer is applicable to MY2023 and MY2024 models. The SUV can be had in Lava Blue, Magic Black, and Moon White colours. The Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that is tuned to generate 187bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox with 4x4 as standard.

Skoda is also planning to launch the new generation Kodiaq in India. It will be offered as a CBU model and is expected to make its debut by the end of this year.

