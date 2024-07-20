    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Skoda Kodiaq attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 20 July 2024,10:32 AM IST

            Skoda India has announced discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on the Kodiaq SUV. Applicable only till 24 July, the offer is valid only on the top-spec L&K trim of the Kodiaq.

            The mentioned discount offer is applicable to MY2023 and MY2024 models. The SUV can be had in Lava Blue, Magic Black, and Moon White colours. The Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that is tuned to generate 187bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox with 4x4 as standard.

            Skoda is also planning to launch the new generation Kodiaq in India. It will be offered as a CBU model and is expected to make its debut by the end of this year.

            Skoda Kodiaq
            SkodaKodiaq ₹ 38.50 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Skoda Kodiaq | Kodiaq

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Skoda Kodiaq attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh

            Skoda Kodiaq attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh

            By Jay Shah07/20/2024 10:32:17

            Skoda Kodiaq attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh till 24 July, 2024.

            Tata Curvv revealed in EV and ICE forms ahead of launch

            Tata Curvv revealed in EV and ICE forms ahead of launch

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/19/2024 15:39:16

            The EV version will be launched first, followed by its ICE sibling.

            Nissan X Trail unveiled in India; prices to be announced on 1 August

            Nissan X Trail unveiled in India; prices to be announced on 1 August

            By Jay Shah07/19/2024 12:51:15

            The Nissan X Trail has made its India debut with prices set to be announced on 1 August.

            Citroen to showcase production-ready Basalt coupe SUV on 2 August

            Citroen to showcase production-ready Basalt coupe SUV on 2 August

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/18/2024 17:00:21

            The prices of the Tata Curvv rival are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

            Porsche Macan EV gets two new variants

            Porsche Macan EV gets two new variants

            By Jay Shah07/17/2024 16:40:34

            Porsche Macan new variants launched with prices starting at Rs. 1.23 crore (ex-showroom).

            Mercedes to launch two new cars in India on 8 August, 2024

            Mercedes to launch two new cars in India on 8 August, 2024

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/17/2024 15:45:15

            The new launches include the CLE and the updated GLC 43 Coupe.

            Hyundai launches Exter with twin CNG cylinders; prices start at Rs. 8.50 lakh

            Hyundai launches Exter with twin CNG cylinders; prices start at Rs. 8.50 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/16/2024 10:40:30

            Called the Exter Hy-CNG Duo, this offering gets a warranty of three years from the carmaker.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 11.80 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Countryman Electric

            MINI Countryman Electric

            ₹ 55.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Cooper S

            MINI Cooper S

            ₹ 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG Coupe

            ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.90 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 66.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars