            Skoda Kylaq spotted in production-ready guise

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Friday 27 September 2024,15:01 PM IST

            The Skoda Kylaq has been spotted testing once again ahead of its debut scheduled to take place on 6 November. Seen in the production-ready avatar, the prices of this Tata Nexon- and Maruti Brezza-rival will be announced by March 2025.

            As seen in the image here, the Kylaq gets split LED headlamps, signature Skoda grille with vertical slats, flat fascia, air curtains on either side of the front bumper, blacked-out window line, roof-rails, and alloy wheels, and an electric sunroof.

            Inside, the upcoming sub-four-metre SUV from Skoda is expected to come equipped with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, virtual cockpit, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and more.

            Powering this upcoming Skoda SUV will be a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. The power output is likely to remain unchanged at 114bhp and 178Nm.

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Skoda Kylaq spotted in production-ready guise

            Skoda Kylaq spotted in production-ready guise

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/27/2024 15:01:26

            It will be launched in India early next year.

            Nissan Magnite facelift teased; to be launched in India next month

            Nissan Magnite facelift teased; to be launched in India next month

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/26/2024 14:45:58

            The 2024 Magnite will get a revised design and new features.

            Kia EV9 specifications, features, and variant details revealed

            Kia EV9 specifications, features, and variant details revealed

            By Jay Shah09/26/2024 12:59:21

            Kia has revealed the specifications, colours, and features of EV9 electric SUV.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants prices announced

            Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants prices announced

            By Haji Chakralwale09/25/2024 17:28:57

            The prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4 versions start at Rs. 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

            MG Hector Snowstorm launched; priced at Rs. 21.53 lakh

            MG Hector Snowstorm launched; priced at Rs. 21.53 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/25/2024 15:39:21

            MG Hector now available in Snowstorm edition at Rs. 21.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Skoda Kylaq global debut confirmed for 6 November

            Skoda Kylaq global debut confirmed for 6 November

            By Jay Shah09/24/2024 17:28:12

            The production-spec Skoda Kylaq will make its global debut on 6 November.

            Tata Nexon range updated; gets CNG, Red Dark Edition, and new EV variants

            Tata Nexon range updated; gets CNG, Red Dark Edition, and new EV variants

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/24/2024 15:08:44

            The Nexon range now gets a panoramic sunroof.

