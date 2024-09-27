Skoda Kylaq spotted in production-ready guise

The Skoda Kylaq has been spotted testing once again ahead of its debut scheduled to take place on 6 November. Seen in the production-ready avatar, the prices of this Tata Nexon- and Maruti Brezza-rival will be announced by March 2025.

As seen in the image here, the Kylaq gets split LED headlamps, signature Skoda grille with vertical slats, flat fascia, air curtains on either side of the front bumper, blacked-out window line, roof-rails, and alloy wheels, and an electric sunroof.

Inside, the upcoming sub-four-metre SUV from Skoda is expected to come equipped with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, virtual cockpit, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and more.

Powering this upcoming Skoda SUV will be a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. The power output is likely to remain unchanged at 114bhp and 178Nm.

